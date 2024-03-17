Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
The things we do for love! I FELL HEAVILY (HOW NOT to carry a heavy bucket through your garden) MVI_8951
channel image
EK the Urban Yeti
251 Subscribers
Shop now
34 views
Published Yesterday

I had a fall in the backyard, near my back door, and it could have had dire consequences; I got off lightly. Lesson: as I get older, I must do fewer challenging things simultaneously.

Keywords
mobile phoneslife lessonslifeblessingscultureempathyinjuriesfallsrisksageingliving alonesmartshanging by a thread

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2024 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket