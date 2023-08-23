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Jesuits Erasing Flat Earth And Plasma Moon (Johnny Cirucci, VOC, FEN, AWR)
FLATEARTH NATIONS
FLATEARTH NATIONS
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281 views • August 23, 2023

How the biggest deception started and who promoted it, narrated by Johnny Cirucci. From the Holy Roman Empire, to modern times, while explaining the Jesuit connection with Pythagoras, Copernicus, Tycho Brahe, Kepler, Galileo, Einstein, etc. Sources Below:


Jesuits Erasing our Flat Earth - Documentary:
https://youtu.be/olbyJDou4qQ
Cirucci's website:
http://johnnycirucci.com/
Cirucci's channel:
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/johnny_cirucci/
Book: Illuminati Unmasked:
https://www.amazon.com/Illuminati-Unmasked-Everything-about-World/dp/1506156290/

Thanks to MIG MAG @YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/@MigMag360

If you are new to Plasma Moon, which mirrors Flat Earth, please watch the following videos:

1. PLASMA MOON And GREATER WORLD MAP
https://www.bitchute.com/video/eIg05MTfbhZ3/
2. GREATER WORLD MAP And MACROCLIMATE CHANGE
https://www.bitchute.com/video/OFBL8gK0kszq/
3. Selenetical Physics Vol. 1: An Exercise in Visual Pattern
Recognition - Empirical Evidence of the True Earth Map
https://www.bitchute.com/video/PrmEdzwCCTc2/
4. Selenetical Physics Vol. 2: Reflections on the Electric Field
https://www.bitchute.com/video/tEtU79yGsXKf/

PLASMA MOON And GREATER WORLD MAP
https://www.bitchute.com/video/eIg05MTfbhZ3/
GREATER WORLD MAP And MACROCLIMATE CHANGE
https://www.bitchute.com/video/OFBL8gK0kszq/
Great Conspiracy Behind Great Reset
https://www.bitchute.com/video/RAJphd6FD618/
All The Moon Landings/Missions Were Faked To Hide This Fact
https://www.bitchute.com/video/cm4MJVXnfu6I/

Download the above videos (higher resolution):
PLASMA MOON And GREATER WORLD MAP
https://archive.org/details/plasma-moon
GREATER WORLD MAP And MACROCLIMATE CHANGE
https://archive.org/details/macro-climate-change
Great Conspiracy Behind Great Reset
https://archive.org/details/great-conspiracy
All The Moon Landings/Missions Were Faked To Hide This Fact
https://archive.org/details/moon-mirrors-earth

FLATEARTH NATIONS
WordPress: https://flatearthnations.wordpress.com
BitChute: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/flatearth-nations
Brighteon: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/flatearthnations
VIBES OF COSMOS
Mountaindub: https://mountaindub.bandcamp.com
YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/@VIBESOFCOSMOS
Odysee: https://odysee.com/@VibesOfCosmos:4
AEWAR
YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/@aewaranon

Keywords
flat earthjesuitsworld mapplasma moon
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