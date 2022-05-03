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"I Will Demolish The Georgia Guidestones" Kandiss Taylor Vows To Take Down Luciferian Monument
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131 views • May 03, 2022
Stew Peters Show.
Executive order #10 is TERRORIZING the Luciferian regime! Kandiss Taylor joins The Stew Peters Show to set the record straight on why she is running for governor, and why her executive orders are rocking the world!
Stand With Kandiss, and Contribute Here:https://kandisstaylor.com/executiveorder10/
Read more about Kandiss Taylor's platform to demolish the Georgia Guidestones:
https://www.redvoicemedia.com/2022/05/georgia-gubernatorial-candidate-kandiss-taylor-unveils-planned-executive-order-to-demolish-georgia-guidestones-video/
Check out this outstanding interview now at StewPeters.com !
Get Dr. Zelenko's Anti-Shedding Treatment, NOW AVAILABLE FOR KIDS: http://zStackProtocol.com
Mirrored from https://rumble.com/v13aj0h-i-will-demolish-the-georgia-guidestones-kandiss-taylor-vows-to-take-down-lu.html
Executive order #10 is TERRORIZING the Luciferian regime! Kandiss Taylor joins The Stew Peters Show to set the record straight on why she is running for governor, and why her executive orders are rocking the world!
Stand With Kandiss, and Contribute Here:https://kandisstaylor.com/executiveorder10/
Read more about Kandiss Taylor's platform to demolish the Georgia Guidestones:
https://www.redvoicemedia.com/2022/05/georgia-gubernatorial-candidate-kandiss-taylor-unveils-planned-executive-order-to-demolish-georgia-guidestones-video/
Check out this outstanding interview now at StewPeters.com !
Get Dr. Zelenko's Anti-Shedding Treatment, NOW AVAILABLE FOR KIDS: http://zStackProtocol.com
Mirrored from https://rumble.com/v13aj0h-i-will-demolish-the-georgia-guidestones-kandiss-taylor-vows-to-take-down-lu.html
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