Gold and Silver Up, Earthquakes in Divers Places 12/25/2025
Gold and Silver Up, Earthquakes in Divers Places 12/25/2025
The Prophecy Club
The Prophecy Club
791 followers
Premieres 12/25/25, 07:12 AM

Today we learn that both Gold and Silver have reached a Historic High! In other news, scientist sound the alarm about 3 Major Fault Zones in the United States. 2025 has been an extremely unusual year for earthquakes along the Pacific Ring of Fire, and volcanoes that have been dormant for ages, are suddenly roaring to life all around the world.


Visit us online at:

http://www.prophecyclub.com


To Pre-Order "Pentecost Rapture of the Bride" please visit:

https://www.prophecyclubresources.com/PENTECOST-RAPTURE-of-THE-BRIDE/productinfo/B%2DPRB/


To purchase all of Stan's Books visit:

https://www.prophecyclubresources.com/


To get Financial Advice visit:

https://prophecyclubgold.com/


For Wealth in your Pocket visit Prepper Bar at:

https://prophecyclubbar.com/


For all your Cryptocurrency Needs, please visit:

https://blocktrustira.com/


EMP Shields:

http://www.empshield.com

Promo Code: Prophecy


Thank you for supporting our Ministry:

https://www.prophecyclub.com/support


Do Donate to our Missions Trips please visit:

https://donorbox.org/the-prophecy-club-missions

earthquakesgoldsilverplacesprophecy clubdiversstan johnsonprophecy with stan
Chapters

00:00Intro

03:48Gold and Silver

10:17Active Prophecies

11:21Major Fault Zones

