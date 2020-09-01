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HIDDEN CAMERA UNDERCOVER INVESTIGATION REVEALS CONTACT TRACING PRIVACY VIOLATIONS!!!
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108 views • September 01, 2020
Press For Truth

pressfortruth


Contact tracing at bars and restaurants is becoming the “new normal” in this post COVID-19(84) nightmare where privacy is taking a back seat to fear and delusion. In Vancouver over 5000 restaurants and bars have been collecting the personal private information of their customers with many of them failing to secure the data. In this PFT exclusive Dan Dicks of Press For Truth goes undercover as “Bill Derberg” to investigate which restaurants are properly storing their patrons private information and which ones are not and the results may shock you!
If you would like to avoid any interactions with Big Brother moving forward be sure to pre order a PFT PRIVACY PROTECTOR here: https://pressfortruth.ca/pftprivacyprotector

Stay Up To Date With Dan Dicks of Press For Truth HERE ➜ https://pressfortruth.ca/press-for-truth-banned-on-youtube/

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Category News & Politics
Sensitivity Normal - Content that is suitable for ages 16 and over
Keywords
maskinvestigationrestauranthidden cameracovid-19press for truthcontact tracingprivacy violation
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