HIDDEN CAMERA UNDERCOVER INVESTIGATION REVEALS CONTACT TRACING PRIVACY VIOLATIONS!!!

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pressfortruth
Contact tracing at bars and restaurants is becoming the “new normal” in this post COVID-19(84) nightmare where privacy is taking a back seat to fear and delusion. In Vancouver over 5000 restaurants and bars have been collecting the personal private information of their customers with many of them failing to secure the data. In this PFT exclusive Dan Dicks of Press For Truth goes undercover as “Bill Derberg” to investigate which restaurants are properly storing their patrons private information and which ones are not and the results may shock you!
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Category News & Politics
Sensitivity Normal - Content that is suitable for ages 16 and over