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САТАНИСТЫ НАМ ВСЁ ПОКАЗАЛИ ЗАРАНЕЕ... Не много ли связи с современностью?!
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19214 views • February 19, 2021
Дорогие братья и сестры! Как мы прекрасно знаем, сатанисты всегда заранее показывают миру и человечеству, что они с ним планируют и будут делать. Вот посмотрите фрагмент американского сериала "V". Правда много общего с сегодняшней ситуацией, когда слуги антихриста загнали весь мир в коронавирусную тюрьму с неизбежной для всех смертельной вакцинацией. Имеющий разум, да разумеет!
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