Scaredemic

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30 views • December 05, 2021
We’re all in the same nightmare although we can hardly believe it. All developed nations around the world have gone full authoritarian, including our own. With our strong resolve, God’s help, and today’s guests Reggie Littlejohn, Raymond Arroyo and Tony DeAngelo, we’ll turn it around.
Our live shows can be heard Saturdays from 1 to 3pm EST on local radio FM station Fox News 94.9 WJJF - covering Connecticut, Rode Island and Long Island, NY. Listen live from http://freedomondeck.com/ - and find the archives there and on most video platforms, and on Spotify! Acquittal
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/freedomondeck/.
Email Chet and Brian at [email protected]
Email CV at [email protected]
Alpha Eye – novel by CV Berton available on Amazon: http://bit.ly/AlphaEye
https://www.womensrightswithoutfrontiers.org/index.php?nav=reggie-littlejohn
https://genocidegames.org/
https://madashellcampaign.org
https://www.ewtnreligiouscatalogue.com/the-spider-who-saved-christmas-a-legend/p/BKCHI02111
Our live shows can be heard Saturdays from 1 to 3pm EST on local radio FM station Fox News 94.9 WJJF - covering Connecticut, Rode Island and Long Island, NY. Listen live from http://freedomondeck.com/ - and find the archives there and on most video platforms, and on Spotify! Acquittal
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/freedomondeck/.
Email Chet and Brian at [email protected]
Email CV at [email protected]
Alpha Eye – novel by CV Berton available on Amazon: http://bit.ly/AlphaEye
https://www.womensrightswithoutfrontiers.org/index.php?nav=reggie-littlejohn
https://genocidegames.org/
https://madashellcampaign.org
https://www.ewtnreligiouscatalogue.com/the-spider-who-saved-christmas-a-legend/p/BKCHI02111
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