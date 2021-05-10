Fauci: “Possible” Mask Mandates Could Last Indefinitely to Fight Flu

summit.news - 10 May 2021



Anthony Fauci told NBC’s Chuck Todd that it’s “possible” mask mandates could continue indefinitely in order to reduce seasonal flu infections.



During his appearance on Meet The Press, Fauci was asked when Americans could take the masks off given that the CDC is now advising vaccinated Americans that they can remove the face coverings when outside.



“At what point, if vaccinated people get together, do you take the mask off? Are masks going to be something we have with us in a seasonal aspect?” Todd asked Fauci.



“You know, that’s quite possible, I think people have gotten used to the fact that wearing masks, clearly if you look at the data, diminished respiratory diseases. We’ve had practically a nonexistent flu season this year, merely because people were doing the kinds of public health things that were directed predominantly against COVID-19,” responded Fauci.



Buzzand_NZ: A nonexistent flu season this year??? Perhaps the normal flu was misdiagnosed as Covid - just asking?



For a year beginning in March 2020, no one died of natural causes anywhere in the world. Everyone died of COVID19.



Then, after the COVID19 vaccine rollout began, the elderly began dying in nursing homes of natural causes.