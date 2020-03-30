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#ALEXJONESHOW: FULL SHOW - DEMOCRATS PREPARE TO INVESTIGATE TRUMP OVER #CORONAVIRUS RESPONSE
The Resistance 1776
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37 views • March 30, 2020
SCIENTISTS CONFIRM COVID-19 DESTROYS THE TESTICLES + NIH WARNS 200,000 MAY DIE IN US

Dr. Fauci warns up to 200K Americans could die, but Pelosi preoccupied with getting back at Trump

Alex Jones breaks down how House Speaker Nancy Pelosi has indicated that Democrats plan to use the coronavirus pandemic to push yet another investigation into President Trump as they keep cities shuttered for months to cripple the U.S. economy. Meanwhile, Dr. Fauci warns up to 200,000 Americans could die if the current infection trend continues.

Alex Jones breaks down the latest revelations by scientists about COVID-19, namely that it has been found to destroy the testicles. Also, experts in the NIH predict that up to 200,000 people may die from coronavirus in the USA.

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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

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