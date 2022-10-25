C-19 Injections, Regulatory and Manufacturing Fraud: Tessa Lena Talks to Alexandra Latypova

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In this episode of the "Make Language Great Again" podcast, I talk to Alexandra Latypova.
Links:
Article: https://tessa.substack.com/p/regulatory-manufacturing-fraud-sasha-latypova
Tessa Lena (a.k.a. Tessa Fights Robots) https://tessa.substack.com
Make Language Great Again https://makelanguagegreatagain.com
Tessa Lenas channel:
https://rumble.com/c/c-1084891