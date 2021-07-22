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Alex Jones Exposes CPS Baby Kidnapping Operations(Classic Black Helicopters-Black Ski Mask)
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172 views • July 22, 2021
Mike Hanson was Alex Jones’ personal cameraman and Access TV producer from 1995-2010
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https://freeworldnews.tv/watch?id=60f8baf7d9c33e047594d02a
PLEASE HELP FUND OUR CHANNEL! Venmo us!!! https://www.venmo.com//Mike-Hanson-Archives
Buy My Book to fund our channel: Send $25 to Mike Hanson P.O. Box 481 Gonzales, TX 78629 or call us (830)672-3089 for a signed copy of Bohemian Grove: Cult of Conspiracy
Please donate to Mike Hanson's Nonprofit Association. 100% goes to help less fortunate people in Gonzales, TX. https://gofund.me/9eb9e647
FRIEND ME ON FACEBOOK: https://www.facebook.com/mike.hansonarchives
https://freeworldnews.tv/watch?id=60f8baf7d9c33e047594d02a
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