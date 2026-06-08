The Submarine Knockers

Some ships survive war.





Some become museums.





And some are said to never stop carrying their dead.





Deep inside an old submarine, crew members reported hearing footsteps in sealed compartments, voices from empty corridors, and strange knocks echoing through the steel hull long after everyone should have been asleep.





Most dismissed the stories as rumors.





Until one night watch changed everything.





Was it just an old ship making noise... or something still trying to be heard?





🎧 Listen to the full story through the link in the description.





https://open.spotify.com/episode/6mZjbx9vJ4qVQhK7AxMlHy?si=360bc7c8fd504842





#ghostship #hauntedsubmarine #paranormalstoriess #ghoststory #MilitaryMystery



