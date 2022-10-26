When JESUS Attacks: Righteous Fury & Eternal Hellfire With Damnation!

Jesus will reap vengeance and eternal destruction against all Godless sinners. When Jesus attacks, there will be literal “Hell” to pay. Who will be able to stand in the great terrible day of the Lord? You have rejected His salvation and you have persecuted God’s children, so then you will pay with your very soul. Repent today or receive the eternal consequences of your stubborn rebellion. Children of God- Be of good courage! Your Father and Lord fight on your behalves. They will settle the score, and you will come out as the victors in the end! Stand up and raise your voice in a hallelujah Chorus! Praise God and Praise Jesus- we have won! (2 Thessalonians 1:5-10) “This is an obvious sign of the righteous judgment of God, to the end that you may be counted worthy of God’s Kingdom, for which you also suffer. Since it is a righteous thing with God to repay affliction to those who afflict you, and to give relief to you who are afflicted with us, when the Lord Jesus is revealed from heaven with his mighty angels in flaming fire, punishing those who don’t know God, and to those who don’t obey the Good News of our Lord Jesus, who will pay the penalty: eternal destruction from the face of the Lord and from the glory of his might, when he comes in that day to be glorified in his saints, and to be admired among all those who have believed, because our testimony to you was believed.”

