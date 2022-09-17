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White Clots Pulled From The Living
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557 views • September 17, 2022

Dr. Jane Ruby Show


September 16, 2022


On today’s Dr. Jane Ruby Show, Dr. Jane welcomes back South African Wellness Specialist and Covid 19 Bioweapon Naturopathic Healer, Dr. Leunie von Rooyen for a -part discussion where they will review the recent findings of his colleagues who surgically removed the white fibrous clots only found by embalmers in jabbed cadavers. And Dr. von Rooyen shares his expertise on treatment of the jabbed by using completely different evaluation and diagnostic tests than those commonly used in traditional (allopathic) medicine and the show wraps up with Dr. von Rooyen’s general treatment approaches for the jabbed. This is the Dr. Jane Ruby Show and you’re about to enter Truth In Medicine.


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Mirrored from https://rumble.com/v1kcwtl-live-7pm-white-clots-pulled-from-the-living.html

Keywords
healthtreatmentvaxxedmedicinebioweaponsouth africacovidtruth in medicinejabbedwhite clotsdr jane rubydr rubydr janeliving persondr leunie von rooyennaturopathic healersurgically removed
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