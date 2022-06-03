Chinese victims of leukemia outbreak after vaccination urges CCP to account for it

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Recently, an open letter claiming to be from “30 provinces and cities” in mainland China was circulated on the social media platform Weibo. They had contracted leukemia after receiving the CCP virus vaccine and demanded that the Chinese Communist authorities investigate it thoroughly and give an explanation.