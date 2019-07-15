President Trump: "...worse than Socialism...It's COMMNUNISM" - 1573-6P

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Special Guest: Tim Brown
Tim is the founder of the Washington Standard, host of talk show - Starting Brushfires & Sons of Liberty, and reporter for Freedom Outpost. Tim has been an iconic voice in Independent Media for over a decade advocating for the rights of American citizens like you and me.