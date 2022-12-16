Mom Targeted By Military After Voicing Concerns Over Sexualization Of 7-Year-Old | Ep. 59

U.S. military and local police target concerned mom who simply posted on social media that she didn’t like how handmade LGBT posters were being promoted to her 7-year-old in school.
✍️Leave Us A Message: StayEducated.org
📲 Watch More | FreedomProject Media App
© FreedomProject 2022
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.