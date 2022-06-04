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How I Wake People Up Almost Everyday
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299 views • June 04, 2022
Most all of us when we first awaken want to wake up everyone we know. But we often fail. We may be called crazy, brainwashed, idiots or conspiracy theorists, and sometimes end up in arguments that hinder relationships with people we care about. We conclude they are incapable of waking up. Eventually, many of us totally give up and decide people are too brainwashed to awaken and stop trying. THE PROBLEM ACTUALLY IS WE HAVE BEEN USING THE WRONG APPROACH... NOT THAT PEOPLE CAN'T AWAKEN. In this video, I will show you how an effective approach based on an irrifutable methodology can enable you to wake up at least 50 percent of the people you talk to. This strategy, which is also employed in the Wake the Hell Up brochures and website as well, is why we get a huge response from people who receive our brochures. It's time to forget about our past failures, and start winning. Let's together wake up the world!
Website: https://Wakethehellup.org
E-mail: [email protected]
To download the brochure PDFs: https://wakethehellup.org/essential-brochure-information.html
Website: https://Wakethehellup.org
E-mail: [email protected]
To download the brochure PDFs: https://wakethehellup.org/essential-brochure-information.html
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