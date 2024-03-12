Create New Account
“New Sheriff in Town” - Chael Sonnen Announces He’s Running for Governor of Oregon
THE GIG IS UP!!! “New Sheriff in Town” - Chael Sonnen Announces He’s Running for Governor of Oregon and he will STOP the CRIME. Patrick Bet-David, Adam Sosnick and Vincent Oshana are joined by former MMA Fighter Chael Sonnen, in this clip Chael announces that he intends to run for Governor of California in the future.


WATCH FULL EPISODE: https://bit.ly/3IoRZQG

Keywords
patrick bet davidpbd podcastguest chael sonnen

