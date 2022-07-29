A Nationalist Leader: What Ireland Needs (speech)

This is a slightly edited video of Justin Barrett, leader of the National Party of Ireland, speaking to a small gathering of party members. The NP are the only party in Ireland who oppose unrestricted mass immigration, foreign control of Irish banks, abortion, and Covid scamdemic lockdowns.Posted on April 30th, 2022.

Original Title: Justin Barrett - What the Courts Do, What the Media Says & What Ireland Needs (Full Speech)Join the National Party: http://www.nationalparty.ie/join

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