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EVIL: Globalists THREATEN Unvaccinated! - Macron Wants To "Piss Off" Unjabbed To "Bitter END!"
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2706 views • January 05, 2022
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Josh Sigurdson reports on the most recent threats from French President Emmanuel Macron who claims he wants to "piss off" unvaccinated to the "bitter end."
The psychopaths are working overtime to scare people into compliance at this point as we are now over a year into the vaccination death campaign.
President Biden has also warned children to not hang around the "unvaccinated" despite the fact that only around 14% of children 5 to 11 are vaccinated with the death shot.
All the while, insurance companies are reporting deaths have skyrocketed 40% since 2019 and they're not so-called "covid" deaths. This is getting crazier by the day and we MUST fight! The misinformation is coming from the pharma funded eugenicist media.
Stay tuned for more from WAM!
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World Alternative Media
2022
http://wamsurvival.com/
GET YOUR APRICOT SEEDS at the life-saving Richardson Nutritional Center HERE:
https://rncstore.com/r?id=bg8qc1
JOIN US At Anarchapulco 2022:
https://wam1776--anarchapulco.thrivecart.com/anarchapulco-2022-vip/
OUR GOGETFUNDING CAMPAIGN:
https://gogetfunding.com/help-keep-wam-alive/
Josh Sigurdson reports on the most recent threats from French President Emmanuel Macron who claims he wants to "piss off" unvaccinated to the "bitter end."
The psychopaths are working overtime to scare people into compliance at this point as we are now over a year into the vaccination death campaign.
President Biden has also warned children to not hang around the "unvaccinated" despite the fact that only around 14% of children 5 to 11 are vaccinated with the death shot.
All the while, insurance companies are reporting deaths have skyrocketed 40% since 2019 and they're not so-called "covid" deaths. This is getting crazier by the day and we MUST fight! The misinformation is coming from the pharma funded eugenicist media.
Stay tuned for more from WAM!
FIND US on Gettr HERE:
https://www.gettr.com/user/worldaltmedia
See our EPICFUNDME HERE:
https://epicfundme.com/251-world-alternative-media
JOIN OUR NEWSLETTER HERE:
https://www.iambanned.com/
JOIN our Telegram Group HERE:
https://t.me/worldalternativemedia
JOIN US On BitChute:
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/gzFCj8AuSWgp/
JOIN US On Flote:
https://flote.app/JoshSigurdson
JOIN US On Odysee (formerly LBRY) HERE:
https://odysee.com/@WAM:0
BUY WAM NFTs HERE:
https://rarible.com/worldalternativemedia
JOIN US on Rumble Here:
https://rumble.com/c/c-312314
FIND WAM MERCHANDISE HERE:
https://teespring.com/stores/world-alternative-media
FIND OUR CoinTree page here:
https://cointr.ee/joshsigurdson
JOIN US on SubscribeStar here:
https://www.subscribestar.com/world-alternative-media
We will soon be doing subscriber only content!
LIKE us on Facebook here:
https://www.facebook.com/LibertyShallPrevail/
Follow us on Twitter here:
https://twitter.com/WorldAltMedia
DONATE PAYPAL HERE:
[email protected]
Help keep independent media alive!
Pledge here! Just a dollar a month can help us alive!
https://www.patreon.com/user?u=2652072&;ty=h&u=2652072
BITCOIN ADDRESS:
18d1WEnYYhBRgZVbeyLr6UfiJhrQygcgNU
World Alternative Media
2022
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