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EVIL: Globalists THREATEN Unvaccinated! - Macron Wants To "Piss Off" Unjabbed To "Bitter END!"
World Alternative Media
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2706 views • January 05, 2022
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Josh Sigurdson reports on the most recent threats from French President Emmanuel Macron who claims he wants to "piss off" unvaccinated to the "bitter end."
The psychopaths are working overtime to scare people into compliance at this point as we are now over a year into the vaccination death campaign.
President Biden has also warned children to not hang around the "unvaccinated" despite the fact that only around 14% of children 5 to 11 are vaccinated with the death shot.
All the while, insurance companies are reporting deaths have skyrocketed 40% since 2019 and they're not so-called "covid" deaths. This is getting crazier by the day and we MUST fight! The misinformation is coming from the pharma funded eugenicist media.

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World Alternative Media
2022
Keywords
healthfreedomvaccinesnewspoliticssciencevaccinenwoconspiracytyrannymandatevoluntaryismjabjosh sigurdsoncoronaviruscovid19covidwam
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