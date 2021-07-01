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We Are Paying Close Attention To Deep State Games Now - OnTheFringe Dan Radiostyle
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102 views • July 01, 2021
We Are Paying Close Attention To Deep State Games Now
- OnTheFringe Dan Radiostyle
https://odysee.com/@OnTheFringe:2/We-Are-Paying-Close-Attention-To-Deep-State-Games-Now:9?r=8y8DazTqGsmAGa2TtFB8VPWywQxNpYav
Bitchute https://www.bitchute.com/video/YhqD145rMkQh/
We are paying close attention to how the deep state lies, how they cheat, and how they spread false information. We are the News now, not the deep state. We the People are taking back this great nation. Stand with me Patriots as we continue to push them back into the dark corners from which they came. WWG1WGA
Please subscribe to @On_the_fringe on BitChute, Odysee, and Rumble in case something happens on any of these platforms:
Bitchute: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/Htw7sVXytG2m/
Rumble: https://rumble.com/c/OnTheFringe
Odysee: https://odysee.com/@OnTheFringe:2
ThetaTV: https://www.theta.tv/channel/videos
Gab: https://gab.com/OTFWithDanRadioStyle
Minds: https://www.minds.com/on_the_fringe/
Parler: https://parler.com/profile/OTFWithDanRadioStyle/posts
=============================
[E-Mail] [email protected]
Awesome Covid Soundcloud Playlist: Covid Playlist: https://soundcloud.com/shane-st-pierre-97886576/rc-just-say-no?in=shane-st-pierre-97886576/sets/covid-lockdown-playlist
(My Preferred)
[Minds} https://www.minds.com/shane_st_pierre/
[RoxyTube] (my Preferred) https://www.roxytube.com/@Shane_St_Pierre86
[Odysee] https://odysee.com/@stpierrs:f
[YouTube] https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCXKbOIGyJGxTcgZncDjIjSA
[Bitchute] https://www.bitchute.com/channel/ncN5ictFfvMQ/
[Brighteon] https://www.brighteon.com/channels/stpierrs
[OurTube] https://ourtube.co.uk/@Shane_St_Pierre
[Rumble] https://rumble.com/c/c-869743
[Telegram] https://t.me/joinchat/769azoCg9jJiNDYx
[Likabout] https://likabout.com/shane_st_pierre
[WeGo] https://wego.social/Shane_St_pierre
[RoxyCast] https://roxycast.com/Shane_St_Pierre86
[SoundCloud]https://soundcloud.com/shane-st-pierre-97886576
[Facebook] https://www.facebook.com/stpierrs/
[TikTok] https://www.tiktok.com/@shane_st_pierre?lang=en
[Instagram] https://www.instagram.com/stpierrs/channel/
(for sheeple herding)
[Facebook] https://www.facebook.com/OGAusername321
https://www.facebook.com/Anti-Disinformation-113253821009738
[Facebook] https://www.facebook.com/The-Great-Awakening-102724082062115
[Twitter] https://twitter.com/censored86
#scamdemic
#Covid
#NewWorldOrder
#vaccines
#wwg1wga
msm, scamdemic, mockingbird, media, sheeple, audit, election, fraud, vaccines, nanotech, control, mkultra, mindcontrol
- OnTheFringe Dan Radiostyle
https://odysee.com/@OnTheFringe:2/We-Are-Paying-Close-Attention-To-Deep-State-Games-Now:9?r=8y8DazTqGsmAGa2TtFB8VPWywQxNpYav
Bitchute https://www.bitchute.com/video/YhqD145rMkQh/
We are paying close attention to how the deep state lies, how they cheat, and how they spread false information. We are the News now, not the deep state. We the People are taking back this great nation. Stand with me Patriots as we continue to push them back into the dark corners from which they came. WWG1WGA
Please subscribe to @On_the_fringe on BitChute, Odysee, and Rumble in case something happens on any of these platforms:
Bitchute: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/Htw7sVXytG2m/
Rumble: https://rumble.com/c/OnTheFringe
Odysee: https://odysee.com/@OnTheFringe:2
ThetaTV: https://www.theta.tv/channel/videos
Gab: https://gab.com/OTFWithDanRadioStyle
Minds: https://www.minds.com/on_the_fringe/
Parler: https://parler.com/profile/OTFWithDanRadioStyle/posts
=============================
[E-Mail] [email protected]
Awesome Covid Soundcloud Playlist: Covid Playlist: https://soundcloud.com/shane-st-pierre-97886576/rc-just-say-no?in=shane-st-pierre-97886576/sets/covid-lockdown-playlist
(My Preferred)
[Minds} https://www.minds.com/shane_st_pierre/
[RoxyTube] (my Preferred) https://www.roxytube.com/@Shane_St_Pierre86
[Odysee] https://odysee.com/@stpierrs:f
[YouTube] https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCXKbOIGyJGxTcgZncDjIjSA
[Bitchute] https://www.bitchute.com/channel/ncN5ictFfvMQ/
[Brighteon] https://www.brighteon.com/channels/stpierrs
[OurTube] https://ourtube.co.uk/@Shane_St_Pierre
[Rumble] https://rumble.com/c/c-869743
[Telegram] https://t.me/joinchat/769azoCg9jJiNDYx
[Likabout] https://likabout.com/shane_st_pierre
[WeGo] https://wego.social/Shane_St_pierre
[RoxyCast] https://roxycast.com/Shane_St_Pierre86
[SoundCloud]https://soundcloud.com/shane-st-pierre-97886576
[Facebook] https://www.facebook.com/stpierrs/
[TikTok] https://www.tiktok.com/@shane_st_pierre?lang=en
[Instagram] https://www.instagram.com/stpierrs/channel/
(for sheeple herding)
[Facebook] https://www.facebook.com/OGAusername321
https://www.facebook.com/Anti-Disinformation-113253821009738
[Facebook] https://www.facebook.com/The-Great-Awakening-102724082062115
[Twitter] https://twitter.com/censored86
#scamdemic
#Covid
#NewWorldOrder
#vaccines
#wwg1wga
msm, scamdemic, mockingbird, media, sheeple, audit, election, fraud, vaccines, nanotech, control, mkultra, mindcontrol
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