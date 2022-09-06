Visitors "Reptilian Invasion" Predictive Programming

The remake of “V” that aired for 2 seasons in 2009 was full of predictive programming and truth in plain sight. V stands for Vril, and also vampire. The show calls them “visitors” but in their view we are the visitors. This episode was particularly on point—a nefarious “vaccine” to “save” humanity.





In later episodes, we see how the head lizard (Anna) clones humans, body snatches, lays eggs in humans (also in the Covid jab)—all real life horrors!