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Lyin' Dems Panic Over AZ, Biden DOJ To Step In
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62 views • May 06, 2021
Democrats and their media mouthpieces are having a meltdown over the Arizona audit. Biden's DOJ may soon be stepping in, as he calls for even MORE online censorship. What could they possibly be trying to hide? Well, we all know the answer. But let's get together and laugh at this clown show anyway.
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