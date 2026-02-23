Cancer and Detoxification

https://www.drchrisshade.com/blog/

Chris Wark: Anything else that you're really passionate about that you feel like people need to know? We have a lot of cancer patients in our community.

Dr Christopher Shade, PhD: This is great for them. Detoxification is one of the most important things that you're going to do to get yourself out of feeling sick, to optimize your health and for longevity. And when you're in something like cancer, there's stuff that's got to come out.

Absolutely. Here's the blocker like autonomic nervous system, sympathetic parasympathetic. Sympathetic, fight or flight. When you're in sympathetic fighting or fleeing or, you know, all those like “eeeee” activities are prioritized and everything else is deprioritized and the things that are deprioritized are the parasympathetic things, rest, digest, repair, regenerate, detoxify. So when you're in high stress, you lock. Actually, you lock that gallbladder flow, that movement out of the liver that shuts down.

That's why it shuts down digestion and detoxification at the same time. So if you're always in that, you're never going to be able to release all this. And if you're approaching your detox out of fear, you're going to actually block it from working. You must relax into the love of the process of the self cleaning: self love, the bliss of releasing yourself from these not you things that are distorting the you.

01/12/2024 - Dr. Christopher Shade on how to detoxify mercury, lead, cadmium and arsenic - Chris Beat Cancer: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=xoPFUqXPFrc