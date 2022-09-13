The Property Prices in Hong Kong Have Fallen, and the Recent Price of Housing and Rentals in Hong Kong Reached the Lowest in Nearly 30 Months

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https://gnews.org/post/p1kfab804
09/10/2022 Spotlight on China: The current property prices in Hong Kong have fallen and shown no sign of stopping. The recent price of housing and rentals in Hong Kong reached the lowest in nearly 30 months. Experts predicted that it is very difficult to tell how long this will last