TruthStream #213 Friday Night Live with Mike Smith, Director Out of Shadows & Into the Light. First half full link below
TruthStream with Joe & Scott
https://rumble.com/v41bz5s-friday-night-live-mike-smith-director-out-of-shadows-and-into-the-light-6pm.html

View Out of Shadows and Into the Light here www.intothelight.movie

We are thrilled to announce our Friday Night Live with Mike Smith from Out of Shadows and Into the Light films! He has decades of experience in Hollywood as a Stuntman and is now a creator and Director of two films to enlighten and awaken humanity. What a gift to chat with him on Friday Dec 15th at 6pm pacific right here on our rumble channel.

documentary film, out of shadows, mike smith, into the light

