Keep Me Close

Blessed To Teach
Jan 7, 2024 Rick's Alone Time with God: If you want to know if you are walking closely with me, then answer that question. Are you at peace right now? Are you rattled? If you are not at peace and are being rattled by events then you are not walking closely with me. #CosetoGod #AtPeace #WalkwithGod

Blog: https://i.mtr.cool/pnpqcfvprx

Keywords
qanongreat awakeningblessed to teach

