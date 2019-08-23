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Proctor: RedFlagLaws, CPS? There’s A PROCESS in the Constitution That You’re DUE
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10 views • August 23, 2019
The government takes our property (civil asset forfeiture), takes our children (CPS) without even charging us with crimes. Is it any wonder that Trump says “we’ve got to take the guns, we’ll do the due process later”. We’ve forgotten the process defined in the Constitution that we’re all due — “due process”. How we’ve lost due process (CPS, Civil Asset Forfeiture, RedFlagLaws) and how we get it back
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