Edward Dowd on CDC Misdirection of Failure Handling COVID-19

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https://gnews.org/post/p1blb0298
08/18/2022 Edward Dowd: The CDC admitted some major failures of their work before the Society of Actuaries came to the conclusion. This is definitely an attempt to whitewash and cover up their crimes