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Intelligent Thief Gives Excellent Advice - AMAZING INTERVIEW (How to protect your home)
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64 views • May 25, 2022
The best way to protect yourself from becoming a victim of a home burglary is to get "Inside the Mind of a Thief." This Allen Police Department exclusive interview of career home burglar, Michael Durden, will open your eyes on what criminals look for when choosing a target. Please share this video with friends and family to spread important crime prevention tips that can prevent you from becoming a victim.
1) What makes a neighborhood attractive to thieves? - 0:45
2) Does having a dog deter a burglar? 2:48
3) Do Neighborhood Watch programs work? 4:28
4) What makes a house attractive to a burglar? 6:12
5) Once a burglar targets a house, what's next? 11:28
6) Once a burglar is in the house. How much time is spent inside? 24:49
7) How should homeowners hide valuables? 31:00
8) What can a homeowner do to not make their house an easy target to a burglar? 35:59
1) What makes a neighborhood attractive to thieves? - 0:45
2) Does having a dog deter a burglar? 2:48
3) Do Neighborhood Watch programs work? 4:28
4) What makes a house attractive to a burglar? 6:12
5) Once a burglar targets a house, what's next? 11:28
6) Once a burglar is in the house. How much time is spent inside? 24:49
7) How should homeowners hide valuables? 31:00
8) What can a homeowner do to not make their house an easy target to a burglar? 35:59
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