Alexandra 360 Live Code Pinkos Are Enabling Terrorism

Alexandra 360 presents a hard-hitting episode diving into the controversial support of terrorist organizations by the activist group Code Pink. In this explosive segment, Alexandra uncovers the troubling ties between Code Pink and extremist groups, revealing how this so-called peace organization has defended some of the most violent entities in the world.

Join Alexandra as she dissects recent actions and statements by Code Pink leaders, who have openly criticized the U.S. and Israel while expressing solidarity with groups like Hamas. Discover how their rhetoric and financial ties raise serious questions about their true intentions and the potential threats they pose to national security.

In this episode, Alexandra also highlights the hypocrisy and danger of Code Pink's activism, challenging their narrative and exposing the disturbing reality behind their seemingly peaceful facade. This is a must-listen for anyone concerned about the infiltration of extremist ideologies into mainstream activism and the implications for global security.

Key Points:Financial Ties: Code Pink has received significant funding from sources linked to pro-China activism, raising questions about their loyalties and agendas​ (InfluenceWatch)​.

Controversial Support: Leaders of Code Pink have defended the actions of violent insurgents and criticized U.S. foreign policy, aligning themselves with groups that oppose American values​ (WashEx)​​ (RedState)​.

Public Statements: Code Pink co-directors have made inflammatory statements, comparing the U.S. and Israel to Nazis and supporting anti-Semitic rhetoric​ (WashEx)​.