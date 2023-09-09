How this Ex-Atheist Became a Christian (testimony) | Apologetics Video Shorts

Why is this ex-atheist a Christian? Let's try and address that in a minute or less!
I'm not the type of person who was EVER going to be convinced by feelings, and so for me,there had to be evidence. When I discovered, through years of arguing with theists, that there actually IS good evidence for God and the Bible, I had to change my position in order to maintain intellectual honesty...and so, I became a reluctant believer. Good times haha...Check out the video for the full scoop.
