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Doug Valentine: How the CIA's Phoenix Program Gave Birth to the Police State
Geopolitics & Empire
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154 views • October 16, 2020
Douglas Valentine explains the 1960s CIA Vietnam torture and extermination program known as "Phoenix" which later went on to be perfected and deployed in war zones around the world after 9/11 and which has come home to roost in the United States through the creation of a permanent surveillance and police state under the auspices of the Department of Homeland Security, Fusion Centers, NSA bulk data collection, and numerous other programs. He explains how both political parties are two sides of the same coin and how the pandemic has advanced the interests of the security state.

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Show Notes
USA Torture Vietnamese Phoenix Program (BBC) https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=WMtD3pCch0s

Websites
Douglas Valentine http://www.douglasvalentine.com
Facebook https://www.facebook.com/doug.valentine.71
Doug Valentine BOOKS http://www.douglasvalentine.com/works.htm

About Douglas Valentine
Douglas Valentine is an American journalist and author of four works of historical non-fiction: The Hotel Tacloban, The Phoenix Program, The Strength of the Wolf (winner of the Choice Academic Library Award), and The Strength of the Pack. His articles have appeared regularly in CounterPunch, ConsortiumNews, and elsewhere.

Portions of his research materials are archived at the National Security Archive (both a Vietnam Collection and a separate Drug Enforcement Collection), Texas Tech University’s Vietnam Center, and John Jay College. He provided expert testimony at the King v Jowers trial on the Martin Luther King, Jr. assassination at the request of the King family.

*Podcast intro music is from the song "The Queens Jig" by "Musicke & Mirth" from their album "Music for Two Lyra Viols": http://musicke-mirth.de/en/recordings.html (available on iTunes or Amazon)
Keywords
terrorismspyingpolice stateciawarnsasnowdensurveillancetorturetyrannyhomeland securitydictatorshipvietnam
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