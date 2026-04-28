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Engineered Famine: A Global Starvation Catastrophe by 2027
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Stay informed on current events, visit www.NaturalNews.com


-The closure of the Strait of Hormuz, caused by the U.S.-Israeli war on Iran, disrupts fertilizer supply.

-Fertilizer shortages, especially nitrogen, lead to crop yield failures, risking a global food crisis.

-Countries in Africa and South Asia are most vulnerable, with millions facing severe food insecurity.

-The U.S.-Israeli conflict is portrayed as a deliberate action, escalating the crisis and cutting global trade.

-The article urges preparedness through self-reliance, growing food, and calling for peace to avert catastrophe.


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