Engineered Famine: A Global Starvation Catastrophe by 2027

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-The closure of the Strait of Hormuz, caused by the U.S.-Israeli war on Iran, disrupts fertilizer supply.
-Fertilizer shortages, especially nitrogen, lead to crop yield failures, risking a global food crisis.
-Countries in Africa and South Asia are most vulnerable, with millions facing severe food insecurity.
-The U.S.-Israeli conflict is portrayed as a deliberate action, escalating the crisis and cutting global trade.
-The article urges preparedness through self-reliance, growing food, and calling for peace to avert catastrophe.
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