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Breaking:Quit the Monarchy Harry & Meghan .Monarchalypse?
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21 views • January 09, 2020
Monarchalypse? Harry & Meghan "Step Back" As Senior Royals

by Tyler Durden
Wed, 01/08/2020

Just weeks after Prince Andrew's embarrassing ouster/resignation from the Royal Family, The Duke and Duchess of Sussex (better know to Americans as Harry & Meghan) have effectively quit the Monarchy.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle announced Wednesday that they will "step back" as senior members of the British royal family in order "to carve out a progressive new role within this institution."

The (former) Royals noted they will work to become financially independent from the crown, splitting their time between UK and USA.

The Sussex's website has crashed but here is the full statement

After many months of reflection and internal discussions, we have chosen to make a transition this year in starting to carve out a progressive new role within this institution. We intend to step back as ‘senior’ members of the Royal Family and work to become financially independent, while continuing to fully support Her Majesty the Queen.

"It is with your encouragement, particularly over the last few years, that we feel prepared to make this adjustment.

"We now plan to balance our time between the United Kingdom and North America, continuing to honor our duty to The Queen, the Commonwealth, and our patronages.

"This geographic balance will enable us to raise our son with an appreciation for the royal tradition into which he was born, while also providing our family with the space to focus on the next chapter, including the launch of our new charitable entity.

"We look forward to sharing the full details of this exciting next step in due course, as we continue to collaborate with Her Majesty The Queen, The Prince of Wales, The Duke of Cambridge and all relevant parties. Until then, please accept our deepest thanks for your continued support."

Is Elizabeth about to have an even more "horribilis annus"?
Keywords
current eventsnewspoliticscorruptionlifeculturehumorhomecuriousotherharry and meghan have effectively quit the monarchy
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