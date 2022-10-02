Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
Kitchen Party #7 – Swan’s 40K View – Flying Above the Storm
11 views
channel image
Bird Clan Messenger
Published 2 months ago |

This week’s Kitchen Party focuses on Hurricane Ian, the devastation caused by “green” energy and the revolutionary storms that are now raging. The corruption in the political, intelligence and media apparatus in America is being revealed daily. We’re watching more obso-elites slithering away from the spotlight and beginning to see more arrests. This party is well attended by some fantastic Patriots and musicians, and Scotty Mar brought the Q drops, along with the Voice of Q. I hope you enjoy. #WWG1WGA


Playlist:

“Praise You in This Storm, “ The Casting Crowns

“Voice of Q,” Q

“Seminole Wind,” John  Anderson

“Greased Lightening,” John Travolta and Cast of Grease

“Ready For the Storm,” Dougie MacLean

“Not Look Down,” Dougie MacLean

“Dirty Laundry,” Don Henley

“Hawaii Five-O” Theme Song, The Ventures

“Radar Love,” Golden Earring

“Beloved,” Jesse Cook


Clips/Memes

Q

Anons

ScottyMar10

Tucker Carlson

Oglala Lakota Elder, Dennis Fox

Senator Chuck Grassley

GB News

Keywords
donald trumpqteslagreen new dealhurricane ian

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

The views and opinions expressed in this video do not necessarily represent the views of Brighteon or its affiliates.
Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2022 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket