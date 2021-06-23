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TO ALL THE SHEEP AND TROLLS CALLING ME STUPID AND A LIAR - WATCH THIS ...THEN GO GET THE VAX
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902 views • June 23, 2021
TO ALL THE SHEEP AND TROLLS CALLING ME STUPID AND A LIAR - WATCH THIS ...THEN GO GET THE VAX
This should silence all the critics, sheep and Trolls from saying that money doesn't stick to magnets but I know it won't because these people are just too blatantly STUPID to understand anything with any merit or logic behind it.
Many of the comments coming in to my videos are saying that Bill Gates is right with his Depopulation Agenda.
Getting rid of the really Stupid humans may be a very good thing for Humanity.
Link to Original Video - https://www.bitchute.com/video/wHKfQQRqBgIn/
This should silence all the critics, sheep and Trolls from saying that money doesn't stick to magnets but I know it won't because these people are just too blatantly STUPID to understand anything with any merit or logic behind it.
Many of the comments coming in to my videos are saying that Bill Gates is right with his Depopulation Agenda.
Getting rid of the really Stupid humans may be a very good thing for Humanity.
Link to Original Video - https://www.bitchute.com/video/wHKfQQRqBgIn/
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