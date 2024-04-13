Jeffrey Prather, the Prather Point
April 11, 2024
Today on The Prather Point LIVE at 2 pm ET / 11 am PT on RUMBLE
WEATHER WARFARE = MAJOR DISRUPTIVE EVENTS POST JUNE 6!
FBI INVESTIGATED (COVERED UP) KILLED BABBIT BUT NOT KILLER BYRD!
FBI SETS UP US FOR CIA-SPONSORED RUSSIA FALSE FLAG TERROR ATTACK!
AI ENDS MILITARY PROHIBITION AND PLANS TO REPLACE ALL HUMAN LABOR!
Mirrored from https://rumble.com/v4owk5q-breaking-deep-state-chokes-travel.html
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.