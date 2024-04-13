Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
BREAKING: DEEP STATE CHOKES TRAVEL
channel image
High Hopes
3148 Subscribers
Donate Subscribe Star
94 views
Published Yesterday

Jeffrey Prather, the Prather Point


April 11, 2024


Today on The Prather Point LIVE at 2 pm ET / 11 am PT on RUMBLE


WEATHER WARFARE = MAJOR DISRUPTIVE EVENTS POST JUNE 6!

FBI INVESTIGATED (COVERED UP) KILLED BABBIT BUT NOT KILLER BYRD!

FBI SETS UP US FOR CIA-SPONSORED RUSSIA FALSE FLAG TERROR ATTACK!

AI ENDS MILITARY PROHIBITION AND PLANS TO REPLACE ALL HUMAN LABOR!


Mirrored from https://rumble.com/v4owk5q-breaking-deep-state-chokes-travel.html

Keywords
false flagmilitarytravelfbirussiadeep stateciaweather warfareaiartificial intelligenceunited statescover upset upterror attackkilledairlinesprohibitionhuman laborbyrdsponsoredjeffrey pratherprather pointbabbitdisruptive eventspost june 6

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2024 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket