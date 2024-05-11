SENATORS URGE BIDEN TO REJECT WHO PANDEMIC TREATY | The Highwire

The HighWire with Del Bigtree | SENATORS URGE BIDEN TO REJECT WHO PANDEMIC TREATY





Sen. Ron Johnson discusses the official letter signed by all 49 members of the Senate GOP, demanding President Biden reject the WHO’s Pandemic Agreement, which could surrender US sovereignty and why all Americans should be concerned about this dangerous treaty.









