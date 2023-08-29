Create New Account
Yuval Harari Reveals His Real Agenda: Using AI To Control Your Mind
Published Yesterday

These excerpts from the Impact Theory podcast give us a terrifying glimpse inside the evil brain of Klaus Schwab's favorite lap dog, Yuval Noah Harari. See what he really wants for the sheeple of the world, and how he frames it all with "benevolent intentions," using the healthcare angle (as any good socialist/communist would do). 

new world ordernoahwefklaus schwabgreat resetyuvalharari

