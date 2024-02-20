Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
Assisted Suicide
channel image
KC-Sunbeam
78 Subscribers
5 views
Published Yesterday

Although suicide is almost always an unwarranted tragedy, many people think that medical aid in dying for terminally ill patients is much different. I discuss this and arrive at a definite conclusion. 

Keywords
choicechristianitysufferingeuthanasiahypocritescompassionassisted suicidephysician assisted suicidethou shalt not killmedical aid in dyingslippery slope fallacythe terminally illterminally ill patientsright to die

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2024 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket