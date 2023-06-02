Dr.SHIVA: Health Care - Repeal the 1962 KENNEDY Vaccination Act

@Dr. SHIVA Ayyadurai, MIT PhD Dr.SHIVA™ TOWN HALL: Health Care - Repeal the 1962 KENNEDY Vaccination Act. Shiva4President.com
Dr.SHIVA™ TOWN HALL: Health Care - Repeal the 1962 KENNEDY Vaccination Act. Shiva4President.com
In this discussion, Dr.SHIVA Ayyadurai, MIT PhD, Scientist & Engineer, Independent Candidate for U.S. President, shares the scientific reality of the modern theory of the immune system, upon which he was invited to give the prestige lecture at the National Science Foundation, and why we must repeal the woefully outdated 1962 Kennedy Vaccination Act.
Dr.SHIVA is committed to health, education, and innovation.
