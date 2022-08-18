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Requiem for the Suicided: Kenneth Trentadue
Corbett Report
Kenneth Trentadue was murdered in the Oklahoma City Federal Transfer Center in August, 1995. The authorities ruled it a suicide. The Corbett Report explores the incredible story of Jesse Trentadue, Kenney’s brother, who has spent over two decades working to find out what really happened to his brother…and how it connects to the Oklahoma City Bombing.