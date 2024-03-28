In the morning I got stuck in the reeds on the border with Moldova.
On the border with Moldova, border guards caught a 22-year-old Odessa resident who was stuck in the reeds. Doctors diagnosed the victim with severe hypothermia and frostbite on his extremities .
Sorry guy. He tried to break free, but couldn't. What Zelensky has brought people to.
