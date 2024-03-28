Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
On the Border with Moldova, Border Guards Caught a 22-year-old Odessa resident who was Stuck in the Reeds - Trying to Escape Ukraine
channel image
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
1013 Subscribers
117 views
Published 17 hours ago

In the morning I got stuck in the reeds on the border with Moldova.

On the border with Moldova, border guards caught a 22-year-old Odessa resident who was stuck in the reeds. Doctors diagnosed the victim with severe hypothermia and frostbite on his extremities .

Sorry guy. He tried to break free, but couldn't. What Zelensky has brought people to.

Keywords
russiaukrainerussianukrainiansmo

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2024 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket