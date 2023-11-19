Create New Account
SPAIN: A million people gather in massive protest against the Socialist coup.
Published Yesterday

THIS IS MASSIVE - A million people gather on the streets of Spain to protest against the Socialist coup.

SHARE - The media won't show you this.

https://x.com/PeterSweden7/status/1725860309053718931?s=20

newsspainmassive protesta million in streets

