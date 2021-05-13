© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Dr. Tenpenny Interviews Kevin Jenkins - “Find Your God Courage, Your Purpose, then Take Action
Follow
2
Download MP3
Share
Report
230 views • May 13, 2021
Credit to Dr. Tenpenny
Kevin Jenkins is a passionate and powerful speaker and a career champion for human rights in the black community. His theme for 2021: TAKE ACTION.
The founder of Urban Global Health Alliance, Kevin is on a mission to educate, un-indoctrinate and empower urban communities and their leaders. Kevin’s goal is to create effective public policy that safeguards rights of equality.
Kevin has also become a "Super Spreader" of truth. He is out to level the playing field by exposing the hidden agendas, lies, and corruption that divides the world today, now more than ever. His strong Christian voice resonates truth and authenticity in a way that is extremely rare today. It is my honor to know him and count Kevin among my friends.
Source: https://rumble.com/vgweuz-kevin-jenkins-find-your-god-courage-your-purpose-then-take-action.html
Kevin Jenkins is a passionate and powerful speaker and a career champion for human rights in the black community. His theme for 2021: TAKE ACTION.
The founder of Urban Global Health Alliance, Kevin is on a mission to educate, un-indoctrinate and empower urban communities and their leaders. Kevin’s goal is to create effective public policy that safeguards rights of equality.
Kevin has also become a "Super Spreader" of truth. He is out to level the playing field by exposing the hidden agendas, lies, and corruption that divides the world today, now more than ever. His strong Christian voice resonates truth and authenticity in a way that is extremely rare today. It is my honor to know him and count Kevin among my friends.
Source: https://rumble.com/vgweuz-kevin-jenkins-find-your-god-courage-your-purpose-then-take-action.html
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.