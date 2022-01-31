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The Resistance Mindset, Dwayne Stovall Interview (FTW: Episode 1)
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2 views • January 31, 2022
Paul Wittenberger of Framing The World provides an update on the Covidland documentary series. Liberty Man interviews Dwayne Stovall and covers recent news from around the world as the globalist’s Flu World Order agenda begins to (finally) meet some meaningful resistance.
Donate to Covidland
https://covidland.com/donate-to-film
Order Covidland DVD: The Mask
https://framingtheworld.com/store/ols/products/covidland
Donate to Covidland
https://covidland.com/donate-to-film
Order Covidland DVD: The Mask
https://framingtheworld.com/store/ols/products/covidland
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