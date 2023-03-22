We are not the victims of Mr. Guo, but the victims of U.S. federal government agencies infiltrated by the CCP! Wake up, American people！

https://gettr.com/post/p2bwnj2dd3d

【#FreeMilesGuoNow】3/18/2023 We are not the victims of Mr. Guo, but the victims of U.S. federal government agencies infiltrated by the CCP! Wake up, Americans! The CCP has infiltrated the DOJ, the SEC, and the IRS. None of you are safe!

#milesguo #whistleblowersmemovement #nfsc #freemilesguo #fbiweaponized #americantraitor #ccpinfiltration #unrestrictedwar #ccpballoon





【#立即释放郭文贵先生】3/18/2023 我们不是郭先生的受害者，而是被中共渗透的美国联邦政府部门的受害者！美国人醒醒吧，中共潜伏在司法部、证监会和国税局，你们没有一个人是安全的！

#郭文贵 #爆料革命 #新中国联邦 #释放郭文贵 #fbi武器化 #卖美贼 #中共渗透 #超限战 #中共气球



