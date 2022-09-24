ANOTHER ONE - NY Children's Hospital Promotes Gender Transition Services for 8-Year-Olds - EPISODE 270 - 092322

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I'm sharing this video and description from:Jack Posobiec's channel at Human Events Daily on YouTube.
EPISODE 270: ANOTHER ONE: NY Children's Hospital Promotes Gender Transition Services for 8-Year-OldsEXPOSED!
A whistleblower revealed that Rochester Children’s Hospital
scrubbed a video from their site offering gender transition services
to 8-year-old children. Liberals claimed that ultrasounds make fake
heartbeats at six weeks, that they are ‘manufactured sounds’
designed for sexist purposes: for men to control a woman’s body.
‘Fat Leonard’, the criminal involved in a US Navy scandal, who
escaped house arrest and fled to Venezuela, has been recaptured; Jack
provides the full story. Finally, the beloved comic strip ‘Dilbert’
was canceled by 77 newspapers after Scott Adams incorporated
anti-woke and anti-ESG content, including a black character who
identifies as white.
Here’s your Daily dose of Human Events with @JackPosobiec
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