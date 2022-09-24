ANOTHER ONE - NY Children's Hospital Promotes Gender Transition Services for 8-Year-Olds - EPISODE 270 - 092322

Hi. This is Cynthia. Please also visit my other channel, "Truth Cat Radio Videos" on Brighteon. https://www.brighteon.com/channels/cynthia1---

I'm sharing this video and description from:Jack Posobiec's channel at Human Events Daily on YouTube.

EPISODE 270: ANOTHER ONE: NY Children's Hospital Promotes Gender Transition Services for 8-Year-OldsEXPOSED! A whistleblower revealed that Rochester Children’s Hospital scrubbed a video from their site offering gender transition services to 8-year-old children. Liberals claimed that ultrasounds make fake heartbeats at six weeks, that they are ‘manufactured sounds’ designed for sexist purposes: for men to control a woman’s body. ‘Fat Leonard’, the criminal involved in a US Navy scandal, who escaped house arrest and fled to Venezuela, has been recaptured; Jack provides the full story. Finally, the beloved comic strip ‘Dilbert’ was canceled by 77 newspapers after Scott Adams incorporated anti-woke and anti-ESG content, including a black character who identifies as white.











Here’s your Daily dose of Human Events with @JackPosobiec





To get $150 off each 3-month supply of ‘My Patriot Supply’ when you go to PrepareWithPOSO.com, no promo code required





Try Scoremaster for free by going to www.scoremaster.com/poso and use code POSO





○ All Links ► http://bit.ly/TurningPointUSA

• Shop ► https://bit.ly/2OvdKme

• Join ► https://bit.ly/392v4Io

• Donate ► https://bit.ly/2ZvWmDT